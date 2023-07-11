UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) was $463.05 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $461.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4334263 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $463.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $459.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when WITTY ANDREW sold 6,160 shares for $487.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,002,949 led to the insider holds 86,564 shares of the business.

McSweeney Erin sold 761 shares of UNH for $376,543 on Apr 25. The EVP Chief People Officer now owns 9,293 shares after completing the transaction at $494.80 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, McSweeney Erin, who serves as the EVP Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $488.46 each. As a result, the insider received 822,562 and left with 8,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 431.11B and an Enterprise Value of 455.21B. As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.73.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNH is 0.67, which has changed by -998.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $445.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 482.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 500.19.

Shares Statistics:

UNH traded an average of 3.42M shares per day over the past three months and 3.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 933.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 5.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.60, UNH has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.25 and a low estimate of $5.61, while EPS last year was $5.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.53, with high estimates of $6.96 and low estimates of $6.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.21 and $24.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.88. EPS for the following year is $27.95, with 25 analysts recommending between $29.14 and $25.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.86B to a low estimate of $81.08B. As of the current estimate, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $80.33B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.62B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.68B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $337.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.16B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.66B and the low estimate is $349.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.