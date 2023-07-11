Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

In the latest session, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed at $9.08 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $9.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1095701 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upwork Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 30, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Brown Hayden sold 28,485 shares for $9.14 per share. The transaction valued at 260,396 led to the insider holds 1,012,262 shares of the business.

Marie Olivier sold 963 shares of UPWK for $8,803 on Jun 20. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,708 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On May 22, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,572 shares for $8.36 each. As a result, the insider received 21,507 and left with 14,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPWK has traded an average of 2.21M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 132.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.88M with a Short Ratio of 11.88M, compared to 10.89M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163.5M to a low estimate of $160.9M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $156.9M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.75M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.32M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.2M and the low estimate is $726.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.