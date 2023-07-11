Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Decline -2.12% in Day Trading, Closes at $35.14

The price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) closed at $35.14 in the last session, down -2.12% from day before closing price of $35.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30281250 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Russo Joseph J. sold 7,585 shares for $36.30 per share. The transaction valued at 275,336 led to the insider holds 8,582 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 3,340 shares of VZ for $130,961 on Apr 10. The EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services now owns 73,015 shares after completing the transaction at $39.21 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of the company, sold 3,342 shares for $38.00 each. As a result, the insider received 126,996 and left with 76,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZ now has a Market Capitalization of 147.73B and an Enterprise Value of 323.83B. As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $51.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VZ traded on average about 19.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 44.05M with a Short Ratio of 44.05M, compared to 44.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VZ is 2.61, which was 2.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84. The current Payout Ratio is 50.30% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $33.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.96B to a low estimate of $32.79B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.79B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.92B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.23B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.84B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.81B and the low estimate is $133.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.