Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Price Peaks at $16.26 During Trading

The closing price of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) was $15.89 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $16.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2477855 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.95B and an Enterprise Value of 6.51B. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIPS is 0.52, which has changed by 6,214.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.35.

Shares Statistics:

VIPS traded an average of 5.17M shares per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 579.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.81M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.87M, compared to 11.11M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.91B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.28B and the low estimate is $16.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.