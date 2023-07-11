Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stocks Hit Low of $17.97 Before Closing at $18.42

In the latest session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $18.42 down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $18.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3035642 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vornado Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when WIGHT RUSSELL B JR bought 2,000 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 22,400 led to the insider holds 9,673 shares of the business.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR bought 5,341 shares of VNO for $60,352 on May 25. The Director now owns 12,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.30 per share. On May 23, another insider, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,030 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53B and an Enterprise Value of 12.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $30.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNO has traded an average of 4.03M shares per day and 5.33M over the past ten days. A total of 191.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.25M. Insiders hold about 8.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.53M with a Short Ratio of 22.53M, compared to 21.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.74% and a Short% of Float of 17.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 1.50, from 1.97 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.92.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $441.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $446.7M to a low estimate of $436.36M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $453.49M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.37M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.