Wag! Group Co. (PET) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.97

As of close of business last night, Wag! Group Co.’s stock clocked out at $1.97, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602217 shares were traded. PET stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8566.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Arjomand Maziar sold 49,784 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 101,559 led to the insider holds 606,406 shares of the business.

Storm Adam sold 49,784 shares of PET for $101,559 on May 19. The Pres. & Chief Product Off. now owns 626,406 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On May 19, another insider, Smallwood Garrett, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 49,784 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 101,559 and left with 628,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PET now has a Market Capitalization of 73.85M and an Enterprise Value of 76.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PET has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4883.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PET traded 63.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 91.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.34M. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PET as of Jun 14, 2023 were 141.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 143.63k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.87M, up 50.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.6M and the low estimate is $97.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.