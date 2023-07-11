WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) closed at $0.28 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1267039 shares were traded. WAVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2548.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAVD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 3,996 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,557 led to the insider holds 1,635,781 shares of the business.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 21,004 shares of WAVD for $13,376 on Dec 12. The CEO now owns 1,631,785 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 1,798 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,241 and bolstered with 1,610,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAVD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.45M and an Enterprise Value of 6.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAVD has reached a high of $1.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6089.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAVD traded on average about 60.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 143.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.21M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WAVD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 54.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 86.94k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.