W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.15

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed the day trading at $3.90 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539889 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 571.20M and an Enterprise Value of 809.27M. As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5570.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WTI traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WTI traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 146.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 12.72M, compared to 13.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $142.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.05M to a low estimate of $126M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.81M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.12M, a decrease of -28.30% over than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $703.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $921M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.