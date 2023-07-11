Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Stocks Hit Low of $19.00 Before Closing at $20.35

In the latest session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $20.35 up 6.88% from its previous closing price of $19.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951483 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xometry Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Leibel Matthew sold 361 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 7,225 led to the insider holds 72,442 shares of the business.

Goguen Peter sold 7,000 shares of XMTR for $171,500 on Jun 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 193,363 shares after completing the transaction at $24.50 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Leibel Matthew, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 360 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,965 and left with 72,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 973.63M and an Enterprise Value of 979.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XMTR has traded an average of 672.46K shares per day and 499.05k over the past ten days. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $110.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.95M to a low estimate of $109.96M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.61M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.55M, an increase of 19.30% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.05M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.65M and the low estimate is $554.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.