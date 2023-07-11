YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs YPF

After finishing at $14.37 in the prior trading day, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) closed at $14.51, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1212832 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YPF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YPF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.71B and an Enterprise Value of 11.04B. As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $15.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 391.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.46M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 4.92M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.83 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.05B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.63B, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.66B, a decrease of -4.00% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.37B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.76B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.14B and the low estimate is $15.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.