26 analysts offer recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) stock

The price of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $152.25 in the last session, down -3.07% from day before closing price of $157.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2221607 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 342.35B and an Enterprise Value of 342.01B. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $172.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVO traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 1.56M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.76, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 33.02% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $5.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.32 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.25B to a low estimate of $8.25B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.65B, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.3B, an increase of 27.10% less than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.3B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.66B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.02B and the low estimate is $35.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.