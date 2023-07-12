9 analysts offer recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) stock

The price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $3.71 in the last session, down -2.88% from day before closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1531935 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Carvajal Alejandra sold 3,944 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 15,342 led to the insider holds 20,326 shares of the business.

Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares of MRSN for $99,566 on Jan 17. The President & CEO now owns 48,733 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Lowinger Timothy B, who serves as the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of the company, sold 6,233 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 35,777 and left with 180,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 424.37M and an Enterprise Value of 186.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $9.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0174.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRSN traded on average about 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.67M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 6.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.58M, up 45.90% from the average estimate.