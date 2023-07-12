A glimpse at Barings BDC Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) was $7.70 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229035 shares were traded. BBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when O’Connor Michael James bought 25,000 shares for $7.43 per share. The transaction valued at 185,732 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

Murray Elizabeth A. bought 2,500 shares of BBDC for $18,075 on May 11. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,534 shares after completing the transaction at $7.23 per share. On May 11, another insider, Merritt Sears, who serves as the Adviser Board Member of the company, bought 1,358 shares for $7.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,990 and bolstered with 1,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 830.95M. As of this moment, Barings’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBDC has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

BBDC traded an average of 461.89K shares per day over the past three months and 402.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.29M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BBDC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 864.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 862.07k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.97, BBDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.60.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.33M to a low estimate of $67.36M. As of the current estimate, Barings BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.59M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.48M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.13M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.14M and the low estimate is $260.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.