A glimpse at fuboTV Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) was $2.61 for the day, up 3.16% from the previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27491397 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7682 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FUBO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Horihuela Alberto sold 78,564 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 87,206 led to the insider holds 1,360,718 shares of the business.

Janedis John bought 8,000 shares of FUBO for $9,759 on Mar 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 61,237 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 167,789 and left with 1,252,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUBO now has a Market Capitalization of 761.73M and an Enterprise Value of 846.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $8.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2502.

Shares Statistics:

FUBO traded an average of 13.53M shares per day over the past three months and 12.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.10M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 45.71M with a Short Ratio of 45.71M, compared to 44.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.66% and a Short% of Float of 16.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $303M to a low estimate of $300.6M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.89M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.75M, an increase of 38.70% over than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.