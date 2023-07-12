A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

As of close of business last night, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock clocked out at $5.83, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $5.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19522033 shares were traded. ITUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITUB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $7 from $5.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITUB now has a Market Capitalization of 53.12B. As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITUB traded 20.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.25B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 26.01M with a Short Ratio of 26.01M, compared to 27.05M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.81, ITUB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 225.90% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $7.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.72B to a low estimate of $7.43B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $7.33B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.92B, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.58B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.77B and the low estimate is $30.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.