AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) closed at $1.30 in the last session, down -8.45% from day before closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821617 shares were traded. ADTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $4 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTH now has a Market Capitalization of 114.15M and an Enterprise Value of 46.00M. As of this moment, AdTheorent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTH has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7083.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADTH traded on average about 264.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 274.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.79M. Insiders hold about 10.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has ADT Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.44, with high estimates of $1.30 and low estimates of $0.45.

