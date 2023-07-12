Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was $111.32 for the day, down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $113.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59767448 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $150 from $81 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Papermaster Mark D sold 31,701 shares for $111.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,534,376 led to the insider holds 1,513,245 shares of the business.

PENG VICTOR sold 105,000 shares of AMD for $13,080,128 on Jun 09. The President, AMD now owns 321,090 shares after completing the transaction at $124.57 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, WOLIN HARRY A, who serves as the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 74,473 shares for $125.98 each. As a result, the insider received 9,382,109 and left with 1,424,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 179.27B and an Enterprise Value of 176.17B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 461.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $132.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.00.

Shares Statistics:

AMD traded an average of 67.19M shares per day over the past three months and 50.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 39.53M with a Short Ratio of 39.53M, compared to 33.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 34 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $5.17B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.84B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.03B and the low estimate is $24.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.