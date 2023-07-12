Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stocks Hit Low of $0.8195 Before Closing at $0.95

In the latest session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) closed at $0.95 up 23.49% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1807 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2037137 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9538 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8195.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADN now has a Market Capitalization of 50.44M and an Enterprise Value of 42.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5561.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADN has traded an average of 596.40K shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 52.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.16M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84M, up 357.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.9M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 290.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.