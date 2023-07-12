Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.50

As of close of business last night, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2023689 shares were traded. AGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4702.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 39.20M and an Enterprise Value of 5.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2215, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4522.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGLE traded 6.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 499.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 432k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

