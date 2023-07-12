Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Alphabet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $117.71, up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $116.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18261793 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR sold 16,083 shares for $120.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,934,990 led to the insider holds 127,028 shares of the business.

ARNOLD FRANCES sold 240 shares of GOOG for $28,805 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 13,040 shares after completing the transaction at $120.02 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, MATHER ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 380 shares for $121.42 each. As a result, the insider received 46,140 and left with 4,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49T and an Enterprise Value of 1.40T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $129.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOG traded 25.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.11B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 31.18M with a Short Ratio of 31.18M, compared to 35.63M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 32 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 39 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $72.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.33B to a low estimate of $70.69B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.69B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.25B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.35B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.24B and the low estimate is $312.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.