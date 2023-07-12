Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed at $117.14 in the last session, up 0.59% from day before closing price of $116.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22991961 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOOGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR sold 16,083 shares for $120.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,934,990 led to the insider holds 127,028 shares of the business.

ARNOLD FRANCES sold 240 shares of GOOGL for $28,805 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 13,040 shares after completing the transaction at $120.02 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, MATHER ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 380 shares for $121.42 each. As a result, the insider received 46,140 and left with 4,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49T and an Enterprise Value of 1.40T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOOGL traded on average about 33.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.92B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 53.56M with a Short Ratio of 53.56M, compared to 55.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Alphabet Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $117.14, with high estimates of $25.85 and low estimates of $7.75.

