An average trading volume for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.03, down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $10.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754626 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORC now has a Market Capitalization of 421.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $15.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORC traded 882.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 824.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.18, ORC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $9.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.09M, an estimated decrease of -63.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.62M, a decrease of -51.90% over than the figure of -$63.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.92M, down -50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.23M and the low estimate is $37.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.