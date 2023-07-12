An overall feel about IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) was $216.27 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $219.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423763 shares were traded. IQV stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IQV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $265.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Knightly Kevin C sold 5,820 shares for $201.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Knightly Kevin C sold 1 shares of IQV for $199 on May 26. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $198.66 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Knightly Kevin C, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,446 shares for $225.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,003,068 and left with 1,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQV now has a Market Capitalization of 40.13B and an Enterprise Value of 51.96B. As of this moment, IQVIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has reached a high of $249.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.43.

Shares Statistics:

IQV traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 976.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.29M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $2.3, while EPS last year was $2.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $10.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $11.9, with 22 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $11.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.74B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.83B, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.41B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.13B and the low estimate is $16.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.