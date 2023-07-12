Analyst EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) stock

After finishing at $10.07 in the prior trading day, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) closed at $10.11, up 0.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647859 shares were traded. TBPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TBPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,322 shares for $10.69 per share. The transaction valued at 24,822 led to the insider holds 354,390 shares of the business.

Farnum Rhonda sold 1,790 shares of TBPH for $19,923 on Jun 08. The SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS now owns 352,833 shares after completing the transaction at $11.13 per share. On May 15, another insider, GRAHAM RICHARD A, who serves as the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of the company, sold 2,322 shares for $11.26 each. As a result, the insider received 26,146 and left with 367,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBPH now has a Market Capitalization of 584.33M and an Enterprise Value of 394.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBPH has reached a high of $12.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 563.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 387.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.63M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TBPH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.76M, compared to 8.47M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 29.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.76M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.62M, an increase of 40.70% over than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.35M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.2M and the low estimate is $62.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.