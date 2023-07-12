Analysts predict EPS of -$0.4 for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)’s current quarter

After finishing at $8.39 in the prior trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $9.11, up 8.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13429948 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Coddington Elizabeth F sold 10,418 shares for $8.98 per share. The transaction valued at 93,532 led to the insider holds 41,673 shares of the business.

Coddington Elizabeth F sold 35,186 shares of PTON for $333,278 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,091 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who serves as the Chief Content Officer of the company, sold 24,857 shares for $7.27 each. As a result, the insider received 180,596 and left with 37,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 350.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 32.39M with a Short Ratio of 32.39M, compared to 34.73M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.14% and a Short% of Float of 10.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $639.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.2M to a low estimate of $627M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.7M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.62M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $727.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.