Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

In the latest session, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) closed at $5.03 down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683868 shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LifeMD Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Alvarez Nicholas P bought 10,712 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 31,279 led to the insider holds 180,000 shares of the business.

Velge Bertrand bought 3,945 shares of LFMD for $11,580 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 212,310 shares after completing the transaction at $2.94 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Velge Bertrand, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,365 shares for $2.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,933 and bolstered with 208,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 168.56M and an Enterprise Value of 178.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFMD has traded an average of 215.38K shares per day and 536.8k over the past ten days. A total of 31.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.5M to a low estimate of $35.06M. As of the current estimate, LifeMD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.46M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.03M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.79M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.03M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170M and the low estimate is $168M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.