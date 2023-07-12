Analysts provide stock recommendations for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed the day trading at $1.30 up 4.00% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515028 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Souza Marcio bought 10,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 10,587 led to the insider holds 45,002 shares of the business.

MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares of PRAX for $41,815 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,002 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,207 and bolstered with 35,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 167.10M and an Enterprise Value of 84.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 221.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 123.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0611, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9661.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRAX traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRAX traded about 864.95k shares per day. A total of 119.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 5.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.96.