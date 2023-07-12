Analysts provide stock recommendations for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) closed the day trading at $0.37 up 15.73% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0496 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5995234 shares were traded. TBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3869 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TBLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.68M and an Enterprise Value of 10.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6435.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TBLT traded about 884.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TBLT traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 21.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.81M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $21.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.5M to a low estimate of $21.5M. As of the current estimate, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.67M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.9M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.