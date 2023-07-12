Analyzing Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s stock clocked out at $19.60, down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $19.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546637 shares were traded. BLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $21.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLCO traded 443.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 569.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.1B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51B and the low estimate is $5.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.