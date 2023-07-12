Analyzing Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Enbridge Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.39, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $36.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2664890 shares were traded. ENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENB now has a Market Capitalization of 73.43B and an Enterprise Value of 138.56B. As of this moment, Enbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.46.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENB is 0.86, which has changed by -1,260.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has reached a high of $45.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENB traded 3.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 33.22M with a Short Ratio of 33.22M, compared to 111M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.47, ENB has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.58. The current Payout Ratio is 392.20% for ENB, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $8.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.23B to a low estimate of $6.37B. As of the current estimate, Enbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.91B, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.31B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.98B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.88B, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.76B and the low estimate is $32.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.