Analyzing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s quick and current ratios

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed the day trading at $1.39 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207491 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 238.84M and an Enterprise Value of 71.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMO is 1.10, which has changed by -6,958.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7448.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGMO traded about 2.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGMO traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 168.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.82M with a Short Ratio of 14.82M, compared to 17.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 10.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, up 53.50% from the average estimate.