Analyzing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.31, up 12.69% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0349 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3585579 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2720.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VBLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 21.85M and an Enterprise Value of 1.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2257, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1677.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VBLT traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.76M. Insiders hold about 12.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 863.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 812.53k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.