AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Stock Closes up 3.33% on Tuesday Trading

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) closed the day trading at $9.94 up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $9.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518879 shares were traded. ANGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Helsel Dave sold 4,633 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 59,997 led to the insider holds 19,189 shares of the business.

Trowbridge Stephen A bought 1,083 shares of ANGO for $14,967 on Oct 12. The EVP and CFO now owns 89,581 shares after completing the transaction at $13.82 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Clemmer James C, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,000 and bolstered with 450,407 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGO now has a Market Capitalization of 390.01M and an Enterprise Value of 419.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGO has reached a high of $24.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANGO traded about 301.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANGO traded about 274.24k shares per day. A total of 39.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 840.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 761.76k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $90.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.6M to a low estimate of $90.34M. As of the current estimate, AngioDynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.72M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $339.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $338.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.22M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366.4M and the low estimate is $323M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.