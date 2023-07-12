Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Records 1.04 million Shares Traded, Reaches $8.43 High

After finishing at $8.42 in the prior trading day, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) closed at $8.40, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037072 shares were traded. AIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.28B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.83M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AIV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 8.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.