Are Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares too expensive at this price?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed the day trading at $4.80 up 3.45% from the previous closing price of $4.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6714902 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.13B and an Enterprise Value of 11.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 194.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6613, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7100.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSNY traded about 2.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSNY traded about 4.76M shares per day. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.00M. Insiders hold about 47.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.75M, compared to 9.97M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.87B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.