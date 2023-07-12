ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) was $5.11 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $5.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13819161 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARR now has a Market Capitalization of 999.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.40.

Shares Statistics:

ARR traded an average of 5.46M shares per day over the past three months and 7.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.77M with a Short Ratio of 15.77M, compared to 19.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.18, ARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.87.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.6M to a low estimate of $32.5M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.05M, an estimated increase of 52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.26M, an increase of 119.80% over than the figure of $52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.04M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.64M, up 65.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.01M and the low estimate is $180.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.