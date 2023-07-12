As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) offers stability

After finishing at $5.96 in the prior trading day, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at $5.79, down -2.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2148349 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,550 led to the insider holds 577,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of ALLO for $21,120 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 580,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Bhavnagri Veer, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider received 42,186 and left with 583,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLO now has a Market Capitalization of 844.42M and an Enterprise Value of 472.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3910.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02k whereas that against EBITDA is -1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 37.56M with a Short Ratio of 37.56M, compared to 40.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.75% and a Short% of Float of 40.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.69 and -$3.06.