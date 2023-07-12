As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) offers stability

After finishing at $2.60 in the prior trading day, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at $2.69, up 3.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174104 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5399.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMUX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 8,750 led to the insider holds 25,510 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares of IMUX for $59,032 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,610 and bolstered with 53,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 119.45M and an Enterprise Value of 24.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8427, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1451.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 3.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

