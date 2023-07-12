As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) offers stability

After finishing at $148.86 in the prior trading day, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) closed at $148.08, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5150084 shares were traded. PG stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on May 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $155 from $165 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Jejurikar Shailesh sold 31,000 shares for $156.03 per share. The transaction valued at 4,836,930 led to the insider holds 10,014 shares of the business.

Janzaruk Matthew W. sold 13,697 shares of PG for $2,133,472 on Apr 26. The SVP – Chief Accounting Officer now owns 883 shares after completing the transaction at $155.76 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Whaley Susan Street, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Secy of the company, sold 4,852 shares for $155.47 each. As a result, the insider received 754,340 and left with 7,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PG now has a Market Capitalization of 349.02B and an Enterprise Value of 378.84B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PG has reached a high of $158.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.31M with a Short Ratio of 13.31M, compared to 14.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.65, compared to 3.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 61.80% for PG, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.97 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.86. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $6.19.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $19.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.12B to a low estimate of $19.49B. As of the current estimate, The Procter & Gamble Company’s year-ago sales were $19.52B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.56B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.08B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.19B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.53B and the low estimate is $83.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.