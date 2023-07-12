Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.33 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.65 in the prior trading day, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) closed at $1.33, down -19.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096407 shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 18.17M and an Enterprise Value of 18.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 65.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3785, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4784.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 309.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.22M. Shares short for ASST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 501.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 57k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 18.82%.