Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Records 0.75 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.8150 High

After finishing at $4.68 in the prior trading day, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed at $3.30, down -29.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746848 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AULT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when AULT MILTON C III bought 500 shares for $12.55 per share. The transaction valued at 6,275 led to the insider holds 91,684 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 100 shares of AULT for $1,109 on Jun 22. The Executive Chairman now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $11.09 per share. On May 26, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 100 shares for $11.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,165 and bolstered with 3,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AULT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.57M and an Enterprise Value of 133.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $88.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.8638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.1510.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 55.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 148.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 81.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 50.62k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $34.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 340.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.