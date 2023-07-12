Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs BKKT

After finishing at $1.62 in the prior trading day, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed at $1.64, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5236692 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 200,000 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 315,460 led to the insider holds 5,844,254 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 54,914 shares of BKKT for $77,572 on May 18. The Director now owns 6,044,254 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, D’Annunzio Marc, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 50,237 shares for $1.37 each. As a result, the insider received 68,754 and left with 754,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 146.61M and an Enterprise Value of 58.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKKT is 4.08, which has changed by -3,138.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6262.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.58M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.51M with a Short Ratio of 12.51M, compared to 12.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.99% and a Short% of Float of 14.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $17.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.39M to a low estimate of $17M. As of the current estimate, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.39M, an increase of 50.30% over than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.6M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140M and the low estimate is $88.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.