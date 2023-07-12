Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Shares Rise by 2.23% to Close at $3.67

The closing price of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) was $3.67 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $3.59. On the day, 2228686 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAN now has a Market Capitalization of 59.39B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2506.

Shares Statistics:

SAN traded an average of 3.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.27B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 10.27M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, SAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.40% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.