Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.71, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $16.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11788119 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 29.22B and an Enterprise Value of 29.62B. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 273.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 40.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOLD traded 14.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.44M with a Short Ratio of 19.44M, compared to 23.29M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, GOLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 264.58% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.39B, an increase of 37.40% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.36B and the low estimate is $9.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.