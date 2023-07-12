Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Records 4.71 million Shares Traded, Reaches $16.00 High

After finishing at $14.86 in the prior trading day, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $15.46, up 4.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4705582 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 992.94M and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $44.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.79M with a Short Ratio of 24.79M, compared to 25.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38.60% and a Short% of Float of 42.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.22. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $111.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.38M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.04M, an estimated decrease of -24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.4M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of -$24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.02M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472.64M and the low estimate is $381.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.