Big Lots Inc. (BIG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) closed at $9.80 in the last session, down -1.41% from day before closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1951096 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Robins Ronald A Jr bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,050 led to the insider holds 169,897 shares of the business.

Schlonsky Michael Allen bought 10,000 shares of BIG for $48,800 on Jun 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 194,207 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, DiGrande Sebastian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,900 and bolstered with 41,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIG now has a Market Capitalization of 285.94M and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIG traded on average about 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.49M with a Short Ratio of 10.49M, compared to 10.64M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.96% and a Short% of Float of 66.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BIG is 1.20, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.64 and a low estimate of -$4.59, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.7, with high estimates of -$1.88 and low estimates of -$4.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.93 and -$12.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.82. EPS for the following year is -$6.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.82 and -$12.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Big Lots Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $4.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.