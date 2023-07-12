Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) closed at $62.79 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $62.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9337503 shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on July 10, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when VESSEY RUPERT sold 50,385 shares for $67.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,378,818 led to the insider holds 47,751 shares of the business.

Caforio Giovanni sold 240,000 shares of BMY for $17,916,000 on Feb 06. The Board Chair and CEO now owns 236,104 shares after completing the transaction at $74.65 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Powell Ann, who serves as the EVP, Chief Human Resources of the company, sold 11,183 shares for $74.69 each. As a result, the insider received 835,258 and left with 23,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 131.91B and an Enterprise Value of 162.01B. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMY is 0.42, which has changed by -1,575.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $81.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMY traded on average about 8.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.34M with a Short Ratio of 18.34M, compared to 21.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BMY is 2.28, which was 2.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $7.43, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.96 and $6.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.04B to a low estimate of $10.67B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.89B, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.5B, a decrease of -5.70% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.3B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.16B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.25B and the low estimate is $41.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.