Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Records 0.84 million Shares Traded, Reaches $5.3500 High

After finishing at $5.22 in the prior trading day, Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) closed at $4.06, down -22.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840241 shares were traded. BYRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Wager Michael bought 20,000 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 102,148 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Ganz Bryan bought 12,960 shares of BYRN for $65,994 on Oct 07. The President and CEO now owns 603,148 shares after completing the transaction at $5.09 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, North David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,750 and bolstered with 12,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYRN now has a Market Capitalization of 88.78M and an Enterprise Value of 75.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYRN has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0960.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 93.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 148.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.90M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BYRN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 963.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 749.55k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.52M to a low estimate of $10.22M. As of the current estimate, Byrna Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.62M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.19M, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.69M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.04M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.35M and the low estimate is $58.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.