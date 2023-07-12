C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock Price Peaks at $42.58 During Trading

The closing price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) was $41.47 for the day, up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $40.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23199041 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when LEVIN RICHARD C sold 12,000 shares for $42.02 per share. The transaction valued at 504,240 led to the insider holds 173,664 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 4,220 shares of AI for $152,426 on Jun 29. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 314,353 shares after completing the transaction at $36.12 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, ABBO EDWARD Y, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 457,585 shares for $32.96 each. As a result, the insider received 15,082,002 and left with 650,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $48.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

AI traded an average of 27.86M shares per day over the past three months and 24.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 33M with a Short Ratio of 33.00M, compared to 26.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.55% and a Short% of Float of 33.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.4M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.31M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $308.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.8M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.15M and the low estimate is $343M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.