C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.39, down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706673 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 166.33M and an Enterprise Value of -18.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8383.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCCC traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 2.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.1M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.